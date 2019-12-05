Left Menu
UAE envoy to India honoured for his exemplary services in Delhi

UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Al Banna was honoured for his exemplary services rendered during his ongoing tenure to give a new height to the bilateral relationship of the two countries.

UAE envoy to India honoured for his exemplary services in Delhi
UAE envoy to India Dr Ahmed Al Banna honoured for his exemplary services at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Al Banna was honoured for his exemplary services rendered during his ongoing tenure to give a new height to the bilateral relationship of the two countries. The envoy was honoured on Wednesday at a ceremony here organised by the Indo-Middle East Cultural Forum.

A galaxy of religious figures from India as well as academicians from renowned universities in Delhi also participated in the ceremony, according to an official statement. His Holiness Swami Omkaranand Sarswati Ji Maharaj, the Shankracharya of Pryagpeeth, accompanied by a Christian pastor, Father Dr M. D. Thomas, Founder Director of Institute of Harmony and Peace Studies, New Delhi, and other religious and social figures presented the memento of honour to the UAE Ambassador.

Apart from Indian parliamentarians and Ambassador of Bahrain and Arab League Mission in New Delhi, diplomats from several other countries graced the occasion. Indian craftsmen also presented special gifts to the diplomat as a goodwill gesture from Indian artisans to the people of the UAE, the statement said.

Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the honour and shared views about his stay in India so far, particularly to explore and understand various shades and strands of Indian society. The UAE Ambassador said that a better understanding of India is a stepping-stone in deepening and expanding mutual trust and ties between the people, government, business community of the two countries. He also said that the country's secular and principles of co-existence further offers scope to expand bilateral ties.

In his welcome note, Indo-Middle East Cultural Forum president Tariq Durrani shed light upon the objective behind honouring the UAE Ambassador to India. He said that the envoy was honoured for his exemplary role and efforts in consolidating the bilateral relationship between the UAE and India. Durrani also emphasised on high-level visits between the two sides during the tenure of the UAE Ambassador particularly visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE thrice as well as visits of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who visited India twice, according to the statement.

Earlier in his remarks, the Shankracharya of Pryagpeeth appreciated the UAE's efforts towards tolerance as a universal concept aimed at entrenching the values of tolerance, dialogue, co-existence and openness to different cultures. He also appreciated the gesture shown by the UAE leaders in building a temple in the Gulf country. Other religious figures representing their communities also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

