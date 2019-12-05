Left Menu
World Muslim council to launch initiatives to enhance role of youths in societies, int'l forums

  • PTI
  • Dubai
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:42 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:09 IST
The World Muslim Communities Council (WMCC) will host the inaugural edition of the International Youth Forum in Abu Dhabi during which it will launch a major institutional initiative to enhance the role of Muslim youths in their societies as well as in international forums. The WMCC is an expert house for the rationalization of the working organizations and associations in Muslim societies.

More than 250 delegates from non-Muslim countries will also congregate at the two-day conference, themed 'Building Future Leaders: Commitment, Integrity and Innovation', which will start on December 7. The conference is aimed at helping Muslim communities around the world to deal with the multi-faceted challenges arising from national integration, preservation of the faith and social development.

Prominent policymakers, religious leaders and young achievers from around the world will share their insights on the challenges and opportunities of the Muslim communities. The delegates, including community leaders, scholars, activists, artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators from around the world, will envision new strategies, approaches, and programs for leadership development among young Muslims worldwide.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the WMCC, said the initiative is in response to the demands of many leaders of institutions of Muslim communities in non-Muslim countries. "The conference will empower Muslim youths in these countries to take up leadership roles in their societies and stand for tolerance and peace in the world," he said.

The Council will host the inaugural edition of the International Youth Forum during which it will launch a major institutional initiative to enhance the role of Muslim youths in their societies and global forums, he said. Al Nuaimi said the future of the Muslim communities largely depends on young leaders' commitment and capabilities to communicate, unify and mobilize the members for the common good of their nation and beyond.

"Therefore, it is imperative that potential leaders and promising talents among the young Muslims have opportunities and platforms to learn, develop and exchange their understanding, approaches, and practices of harmonizing Islamic faith with new realities in today's world. The youth is key to the future of peace and prosperity," he said. The conference will lead discussions on a variety of topics including inter-faith practice and social inclusion; building a new generation of Muslim leaders with innovation, how blockchain and Islamic Finance enhance financial inclusion; faith in the age of new media; and new approaches to Islamic jurisprudence, education, and etiquette.

