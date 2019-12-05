Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Mercosur to quickly implement trade deals

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that Mercosur needs to make sure that agreements reached by the South American trade bloc are rapidly implemented.

The four-nation common market last month concluded a free trade deal with the European Union. Speaking at a summit of its leaders, Bolsonaro urged them to lower Mercosur's common external tariff and undertake reforms to make it more agile.

