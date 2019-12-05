Militants in Nigeria kidnap 14, including two aid workers: Sources

Armed militants have kidnapped at least 14 people, including two aid workers, in northeast Nigeria, local security sources said on Thursday. Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters took the 14 on Wednesday night in Borno state, two security sources said.

ISWAP claimed in a statement, which AFP was not immediately able to verify, that six Nigerian soldiers and eight civilians, including two Red Cross workers, were among those kidnapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)