Militants in Nigeria kidnap 14, including two aid workers: Sources
Armed militants have kidnapped at least 14 people, including two aid workers, in northeast Nigeria, local security sources said on Thursday. Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters took the 14 on Wednesday night in Borno state, two security sources said.
ISWAP claimed in a statement, which AFP was not immediately able to verify, that six Nigerian soldiers and eight civilians, including two Red Cross workers, were among those kidnapped.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Borno
- Islamic State West Africa Province
- Red Cross
ALSO READ
Nigeria should probe into attack on journalists while covering elections
Nigeria to issue guarantee note to lenders to Bank of Industry -minister
Nigeria appeals $200 mln court payment for stay on asset seizures in P&ID case
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's economy grew in Q3 after oil output rose to three year high
Nigeria’s NEC plans to invest $250mn in sovereign wealth fund