2 Pak soldiers killed in clash with militants in tribal district along Afghan border

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with militants in a tribal district along the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan Army said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation near Charkhel village of North Waziristan on a tip off about presence of militants in a hideout.

The raid led to exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants in which two soldiers identified, as Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad, were killed. Two terrorist were also killed in the operation, the army said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)