Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedy

South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead in his home, police said on Wednesday, the country's third young celebrity to die over the past two months as concern mounted over the intense social pressures that artists face. In an unrelated case, K-pop star Kang Daniel's management agency Konnect Entertainment said the former member of the hit boy band Wanna One was taking a break from his performing schedules due to "depression and panic attacks." R. Kelly faces new bribery charge in Brooklyn criminal case

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn on Thursday unveiled a new criminal charge against singer R. Kelly, accusing him of arranging to bribe an official as part of a scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. The 52-year-old R&B singer, known for such hits as “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump N’ Grind,” was arrested in Chicago in July on separate sets of charges brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Chicago. He has pleaded not guilty. With 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's license as James Bond expires

In the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig dons the famed tuxedo of the iconic British secret agent 007 for his fifth and final time. The actor, cast and crew of the highly anticipated film, the franchise's 25th and scheduled for release in April 2020, revealed little during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday as the first trailer premiered, but confirmed Craig would be retiring from the role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies

India won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the three-match series against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday. India last played a two-match Test series against Bangladesh which they won by ...

Iraq cleric calls for new premier without foreign influence

Baghdad, Dec 6 AP Iraqs highest Shiite religious authority called Friday for the formation of a new government within the allotted deadline, and without foreign interference, as the clock ticks down on lawmakers to select a new premier foll...

One held for allegedly killing man over property dispute

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a person last year over a property dispute, police said on Friday. The accused, Manish Chiudhary, is a resident of Tuglaqabad Village. He had been absconding since June 2018 and was carrying a reward...

UPDATE 1-We'll give Merkel a chance, says new German SPD leader

The incoming leader of Germanys Social Democrats said on Friday she was sceptical that their coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives would survive but she was ready to give it a chance. SPD members last Saturday chose two cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019