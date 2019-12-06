Left Menu
Remembering Nazi crimes inseparable from German identity: Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said acknowledging Nazi crimes was an integral part of Germany's national identity in a message aimed at calls from the far right for a shift away from a culture of remembrance.

"Remembering the crimes... is a responsibility which never ends. It belongs inseparably to our country. To be aware of this responsibility is part of our national identity," Merkel said during her first visit as chancellor to the former Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

