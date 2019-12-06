Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:34 IST
Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Israeli police on Friday detained four journalists from the Palestinian Authority's official television station in Jerusalem, drawing protest from Palestinians who say their activities in the holy city are increasingly restricted. The Palestine TV crew was filming a talk show outside of Jerusalem's walled Old City when Israeli officers detained them and took their equipment, the Authority's Wafa news service said.

The journalists with the daily "Good Morning Jerusalem" program were held for four hours at a police station in Jerusalem and later released, said Mohammad Barghouti, Palestine TV's general manager for news. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said: "The journalists were detained in connection with illegal activity by (the) Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem."

Israel forbids any official activity in Jerusalem by the Western-backed PA, saying it breaches Israel's sovereignty over the city and violates interim peace agreements. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, as the capital of a future state. Israel annexed the area after capturing it in the 1967 Middle East war and says the entire city is its eternal and indivisible capital.

In November, Israel ordered the closure of Palestine TV's Jerusalem office for six months on the grounds that it was planning to stage activities for the PA, which exercises limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank adjacent to Jerusalem. An office of the PA's education ministry in Jerusalem was also given a six-month closure notice in November, which Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said at the time was "part of a firm policy against any attempt by the (PA) to violate our sovereignty in the capital".

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the journalists' detention as "part of the Israeli government's scheme to entrench Israeli control over the occupied city of Jerusalem and its holy sites." The last round of peace talks between the two sides broke down in 2014. Palestinians have boycotted U.S. President Donald Trump's mediation efforts, partly over his recognition in 2017 of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt's investor summit was 'abysmal failure': SAD leader Majithia

The Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday dubbed the Punjab governments two-day investors summit an abysmal failure and alleged that in absence any worthwhile investment the summit was transformed into a social event. SAD leader Bikr...

HC upholds life sentence of man who murdered girl

The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld the life sentence given to a man by a trial court in Bankura district for the murder of a girl who resisted his sexual advances seven years ago. Rejecting an appeal by Partha Mondal, a division benc...

British-Indian couple win adoption discrimination case in UK

A British-Indian couple, who had taken their local council authority in south-east England to court over alleged discrimination that prevented them from adopting a baby from their local adoption service, won their legal battle on Friday. Sa...

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL79 JK-JAMIAMASJID No congregational prayers at Srinagars Jamia Masjid for record 18th consecutive Friday Srinagar No congregational prayers were offered at Srinagars Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019