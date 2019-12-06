UPDATE 1-"Active shooter" at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida
Authorities were investigating an "active shooter" on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a U.S. Navy base in Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff's office said.
"I can confirm that there's an active shooter on NAS Pensacola right now," said Amber Southard, a sheriff's spokeswoman. She said she had no further information to share. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
"We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola," the Navy wrote on its Twitter account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)