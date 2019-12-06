Authorities were investigating an "active shooter" on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a U.S. Navy base in Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff's office said.

"I can confirm that there's an active shooter on NAS Pensacola right now," said Amber Southard, a sheriff's spokeswoman. She said she had no further information to share. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

"We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola," the Navy wrote on its Twitter account.

