U.S. FTC finds Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users

U.S. regulators on Friday said they had found political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data and ordered the company to stop making misrepresentations about its privacy protections.

The Federal Trade Commission, in a statement announcing its findings, said it had also ordered the company "to continue to apply privacy shield protections to personal information it collected while participating" in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)