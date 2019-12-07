Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Washington blacklists Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders over protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 00:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Washington blacklists Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders over protests

The United States on Friday blacklisted three Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary leaders over their alleged role in killings of anti-government protesters in Iraq and threatened future sanctions if violence against demonstrators continued. The sanctions announced on Friday are the latest U.S. targeting of Iraqi individuals or armed groups with close links to Tehran as Washington ramps up economic pressure to try to counter Iranian influence in the Middle East.

Washington would be ready to impose further sanctions on others over the killings of protesters if the violence did not stop, David Schenker, Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, told reporters in a briefing. "We are not done. This is an ongoing process," he said.

The sanctions target Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq Iran-backed militia and his brother Laith al-Khazali, another leader of the group, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department. They also target Hussein Falih al-Lami, security chief for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Iraq's state umbrella group of paramilitary factions, which is dominated by groups backed by Iran, including Asaib.

The Treasury Department said in its statement that groups led by the three paramilitary leaders "opened fire on peaceful protests, killing dozens of innocent civilians." Reuters reported last month that Lami, known also as Abu Zainab al-Lami, had directed fighters to open fire on protesters. Iraqi paramilitary groups deny any role in the deaths of protesters, who have demonstrated against the government for more than two months. Security forces have killed more than 400 mostly unarmed protesters, police and medics say.

On Friday, gunmen killed at least six people near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, police and medics said. The new sanctions also targeted Iraqi businessman Khamis al-Khanjar for alleged corruption, the statement said.

Schenker said the sanctions, which freeze any U.S. assets held by the leaders and prohibit Americans from doing business with them, are "first and foremost symbolic" but also have a financial impact. Senior U.S. Treasury officials said the violent crackdown on protests was "causing even more political instability."

"Iraqis have a fundamental right to a political process that is free from foreign malign influence and the corruption that both comes with it and fuels it," one of the officials said. They said the militia leaders had been involved in forced disappearances and abductions of activists.

Iran-backed armed groups and politicians have dominated Iraq's state institutions since a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, plunged the country into years of civil war and destroyed infrastructure. Iraqi protesters say the groups that dominate the government have kept people poor and jobless through corruption and failed to repair the country despite two years of relative calm after the defeat of Islamic State.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said last week he would quit. Asked whether sanctions were designed to distance the militia leaders from the process of forming a new government, one of the Treasury officials said: "The timing is quite deliberate... Iraq's people are demanding a government that is free and clear of foreign interference."

Tension between Washington and Tehran has ramped up as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration blames Iran for a series of attacks on oil infrastructure in the Gulf and bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq. Iran denies involvement in the attacks. Iraqi paramilitaries have in turn accused the United States and Israel of attacks on their own installations.

James Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy to the global coalition fighting Islamic State, arrived in Baghdad on Thursday to meet with officials and discuss the fight against the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Zambian president allegedly involved in illegal timber trade: report

Lusaka, Dec 6 AFP Zambias President Edgar Lungu and other senior government officials have been accused of facilitating rosewood trafficking, according to an environmental investigation report. The delicate slow-growing timber species local...

Unnao rape victim, set afire on Thursday morning, dies at Safdarjung Hospital: Sources.

Unnao rape victim, set afire on Thursday morning, dies at Safdarjung Hospital Sources....

Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze died at Safdarjung Hospital

Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze in Unnao and airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital yesterday died.According to news agency ANI, Dr. Shalabh Kumar, HOD burns and plastic, Safdarjung Hospital said that she suffered cardiac arrest at 1110 pm a...

Climate crisis gatecrashes OPEC gathering

Vienna, Dec 6 AFP The climate crisis was the unexpected guest at this weeks gathering of the OPEC bloc of oil producers and its allies which this time happened to coincide with the UNs climate summit in Madrid. In many countries the Fridays...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019