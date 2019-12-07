Bomb threat reports briefly shuts down Patrick AFB in Florida

Patrick Air Force Base was evacuated following a bomb threat on Friday afternoon (local times). However, following the examination, authorities, have given "all clear" as there was no credible threat to the area at this time.

"The all-clear has been given for Patrick AFB. Security Forces, EOD and the Fire Department have determined there is no credible threat to the area at this time," 45 Space Wing tweeted. The threat comes hours after a gunman killed three people, injured several at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. (ANI)

