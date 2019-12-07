Left Menu
Development News Edition

London bridge terrorist buried in ancestral village in PoK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:54 IST
London bridge terrorist buried in ancestral village in PoK
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist of Pakistani origin who was shot dead during last week's terror attack in London, has been buried in his family's ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a media report on Saturday. Talking to Dawn Newspaper, the General Manager, public relations, of Pakistan International Airlines Abdul Hafeez said Khan's body was flown to Islamabad from London and then handed over to his family on Friday.

Khan's relatives drove the body to Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the daily reported. His funeral was held and Khan was buried in the evening, the daily said.

Khan, 28, stabbed and killed two people in the London Bridge terrorist attack on November 29. He was later identified as a convicted terrorist who was jailed seven years ago over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp on land owned by his family in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Khan had also discussed staging a Mumbai-style attack on the UK Parliament, and was described by the UK judge who sentenced him for terrorism offenses in 2012 as an ongoing risk to the public with a "serious, long term venture in terrorism". He had been released on license, or parole, in December last year and was reportedly being monitored via an electronic tag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AASU ups ante, says BJP using CAB for vote bank politics

The All Assam Students Union on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is imposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the people of the Northeast for vote bank politics. The organisation also announced a series of agitations t...

Cong must be assertive, no delay in portfolio allocation:

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said his party must be assertive and have a voice in decision making in the coalition government it is part of along with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharas...

Children of parents with depression at higher risk of structural differences in brains: Study

Generally, children receive traits from their parents. A new study has found that parents suffering from depression transfer the condition to offspring as structural differences in brains. It further states that the condition of depression ...

Karnataka: MoD organises cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

The Ministry of Defence has organised a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada. The drive began on December 1 and will conclude on December 15.According to a press release, the theme of the drive is Plastic se Raksha, Swachhta h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019