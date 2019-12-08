Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza in response to rockets' firing

Israel's military on Sunday said that it had carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, hours after three rockets were fired from the besieged enclave.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:52 IST
Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza in response to rockets' firing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Israel's military on Sunday said that it had carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, hours after three rockets were fired from the besieged enclave. A military spokesperson said in a statement that Israeli fighter jets and attack helicopters struck several sites belonging to the Islamic Hamas movement overnight, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the sites were a Hamas military camp with warehouses, offices and sentry positions in the compound. Additionally, a military post belonging to the Hamas naval force in the northern Gaza Strip was also destroyed, the army said.

However, there were no immediate reports of injuries. The military added that the attack was carried out in response to three rockets fired on Saturday night towards southern Israel. All three projectiles were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-rocket system.

No organisation immediately assumed reasonability for the rockets, but the military said it "holds Hamas responsible for events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it." Hamas issued a statement commending the airstrikes as an Israeli attempt "to continue the escalation in Gaza" and "a serious step-up" in the violence. It warned that Israel should "bear the consequences" of the attack.

The violence came less than a month after a fragile cease-fire concluded a two-day flare-up between Israel and Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) that claimed the lives of at least 34 Palestinians. The escalation was sparked by the killing of a senior PIJ leader in an Israeli airstrike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns' Beckham undecided on surgery

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasnt decided whether hell have offseason surgery to fix his lingering groin injury, he told ESPNs Josina Anderson. There is no decision on surgery yet, Beckham texted to Anderson on Sunday.He was...

Man arrested over 'racist gesture' at Manchester derby

British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturdays Manchester derby. Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged ra...

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...

Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle

A police officer was ambushed and executed by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station in northwestern Arkansas, police said Sunday. Fayetteville police said in a news release that Officer Stephen Carr was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019