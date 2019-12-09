Volcano at White Island, New Zealand erupts

A moderate volcanic eruption began at White Island, New Zealand on Monday, about 50 km (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island, authorities said. It is hazardous in the immediate vicinity, the National Emergency Management Agency said in an email statement and on its Twitter page.

Local media reports said there were people on or near the volcano at the time of the eruption, but this was not confirmed by authorities. The agency said falling ash may affect some areas.

