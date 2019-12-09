REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong protesters set fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, marring what was otherwise a “generally peaceful” march over the weekend, police said on Monday.

CHINA-XINJIANG China says some held in Xinjiang camps have 'graduated', condemns U.S. bill

BEIJING (Reuters) - People held in controversial training camps in Xinjiang have “graduated” and new students will have the “freedom to come and go”, the government of China’s far western region said on Monday, slamming foreign estimates of the numbers detained. U.S.

FLORIDA-SHOOTING FBI thinks Saudi shooter acted alone, Florida governor decries 'deep-seated' hatred

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Reuters) - Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot by a deputy sheriff, the FBI said on Sunday. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Democrats zoom in on Trump impeachment charges this week WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic lawmakers could vote this week on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee chairman said on Sunday as lawmakers sharpened their focus on charges of wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY-SUPERSTARS

Jobs of the future are clustering in a handful of U.S. cities, study finds WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new analysis of where “innovation” jobs are being created in the United States paints a stark portrait of a divided economy where the industries seen as key to future growth cluster in a narrowing set of places.

USA-TRADE-MEXICO-CANADA House Democrats, USTR nearing deal to pass modified USMCA agreement: WSJ

(Reuters) - House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are nearing a deal to pass a revised version of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-KENNEDYCENTERHONORS Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, and Sesame Street feted at Kennedy Center Honors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, and music group Earth, Wind & Fire received the United States’ top awards for the arts on Sunday with a rocking, rousing performance at the annual Kennedy Center Honors show in Washington. PEOPLE-CAROLL-SPINNEY

Puppeteer who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who brought boyish vulnerability to Big Bird, the towering yellow-plumed character, during 50 years on the groundbreaking children’s television show “Sesame Street” and even made garbage-loving Oscar the Grouch loveable, died on Sunday at the age of 85, the Sesame Workshop said.

SPORTS BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA

Joshua says had health issue before first Ruiz fight (Reuters) - Briton Anthony Joshua, who reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with a clinical victory over Andy Ruiz Jr on Sunday, says a health issue had left him tired and drained before his shock defeat to the Mexican-American in their first fight in June.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forward

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition is coming into focus in the Big Apple: The New York Knicks are in big trouble. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE KENYA-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's Nairobi governor due in court after arrest on suspicion of corruption REUTERS-Kenyan prosecutors are expected to charge the governor of Nairobi with various corruption-related charges after he was arrested on Friday. Authorities said they will also charge him with assaulting senior police officers when he was being arrested.

9 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FLORIDA-SHOOTING/

Pressure mounts on FBI for answers on Florida naval base shooting U.S. investigators face mounting pressure on Monday to deliver answers on the motive that led a Saudi Air Force lieutenant to shoot and kill three people and wounded eight others at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BOSTON-BOMBINGS/APPEAL

PREVIEW-Boston Marathon bomber to appeal conviction, death sentence Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev this week will urge a federal appeals court to overturn his conviction and death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

9 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/COURT (TV)

Hearing at Christchurch court for Australian accused of mosque massacre Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man accused of a massacre in two mosques in Christchurch, has his next procedural hearing.

10 Dec 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TRADE-WTO/ (PIX) (TV) World Trade Organization General Council opens, as WTO Trade Court nears collapse

The World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council - the organization's highest decision-making body-- opens for three day, with on the agenda matters including the fate of appeals before the Appellate Body - days before expiry of terms of 2 of its 3 remaining judges - and e-commerce. 9 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

EDF-RENEWABLES/ EDF briefing on development of onshore renewables in France

Press briefing with executives of EDF's renewables unit Bruno Bensasson, Nicolas Couderc and Benjamin Declas on the development of onshore renewables in France 9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPRINT-M&A/T-MOBILE Trial to begin in states' lawsuit over planned Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Trial is scheduled to begin in a lawsuit by more than a dozen states seeking to block the planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile on the grounds that it is anti-competitive. The case is before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan. 9 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

HONDA-QUALITY/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC) INSIGHT-Honda tackles its quality problems

Honda is working on measures to help the Japanese automaker bounce back from a string of costly recalls and quality blunders. 10 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA-ARRIVAL (TV)

Greta Thunberg arrives at U.N climate conference Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives at U.N. climate talks in Madrid.

9 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA (TV)

Greta Thunberg speaks at U.N climate conference Climate activist Greta Thunberg holds briefing with young activists at U.N. climate talks in Madrid.

9 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/MCDONNELL

Labour's John McDonnell delivers speech on economy Labour's finance spokesman John McDonnelll delivers what party bills as major speech on economy.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-BUTTIGIEG

Biden looks to rural Iowa voters to catch fast-rising Buttigieg Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential frontrunner in national polls but running fourth in Iowa, is looking to regain footing in the early voting state by targeting rural, older and moderate voters.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-HOROWITZ

Profile of U.S. Justice Department's inspector general Profile of U.S. Justice Department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/SCENARIOS

SCENARIOS-Britain chooses between January Brexit or second referendum Britain's Dec. 12 election will decide whether the country leaves the European Union in January under Conservative Boris Johnson's leadership, or whether Labour's Jeremy Corbyn takes control and calls a second referendum.

9 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA-BACHELET (TV)

Greta Thunberg speaks with U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet Climate activist Greta Thunberg holds briefing with U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet at U.N. climate talks in Madrid.

9 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA

Climate activist Greta Thunberg holds briefing with U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet Climate activist Greta Thunberg gives news conference with other youth activists at U.N. climate talks in Madrid at 1030am local time. Later, Thunberg and U.N. human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet hold joint event at 1345 local time.

9 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

U.S. House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence U.S. House Judiciary Committee conducts hearing to receive presentations on evidence in impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (TV)

Justice Department watchdog issues report on FBI handling of Russia probe U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog is expected to announce that FBI, despite some mistakes, was legally justified in 2016 in opening its investigation of contacts between President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, according to sources familiar with findings.

9 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

USA-ODDLY/ANIMALS (PIX) Grumpy Cat, lovelorn whale are stars of 2019's top animal stories

A lovelorn singing whale, a world-famous feline sourpuss and ravenous goats credited with thwarting a dangerous California wildfire were among animals whose escapades across the United States made news in 2019. 9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING/RUSADA (PIX) (TV)

Russian anti-doping agency reacts after WADA rules on its status The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA head Yuri Ganus holds a news conference after the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee makes a decision on its status.

9 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

WADA rules on status on Russian anti-doping agency The World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee will discuss the status of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA after it found inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow. WADA will hold a news briefing following the meeting.

9 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/NOMINATION (PIX) (TV) Nominations are announced for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

Nominations are announced for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for film and television. The ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan 5. 9 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CALIFORNIA-BABY RAVE/ (PIX) (TV) Clubbing toddlers hit the dance floor at Oakland's Baby Rave

Turntables are spinning, neon lights are flashing and the dance floor is jumping. But this is no sweaty, late night club. For a start, it’s 10am. And most of the energetic dancers are under four. Welcome to Baby Rave. 9 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HUNGARY-PROTEST/THEATRE (PIX) (TV) Hungarians protest against government plans to tighten grip over theatres, culture

Civilians, artists, actors and theaters protest against a plan by the Hungarian nationalist government to tighten control over theaters. 9 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)