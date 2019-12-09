Turkey deports 11 French nationals over ISIS links

Turkey has deported as many as 11 French nationals over links to the Islamic State terror group, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry further said that the extradition process continues for other "foreign terrorists", reported Anadolu Agency.

The country had deported as many as 7,500 ISIS members, while 1,149 others are in Turkish prisons, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said last week. (ANI)

