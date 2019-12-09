Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charity sues Kenya over treatment of trafficked Indian, Nepali women

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:13 IST
Charity sues Kenya over treatment of trafficked Indian, Nepali women
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A charity said on Monday it is suing the Kenyan government over a failure to provide five women trafficked from India and Nepal for sexual exploitation with appropriate care after they were rescued.

HAART Kenya said a decision to make the three Nepali and two Indian women rescued from a Nairobi bar in August stay and testify against their alleged traffickers had caused them psychological harm. "After four months, the victims just want to go home. They have become deeply traumatized and suicidal ... some have been hospitalized," said Sophie Otiende, a program consultant for HAART Kenya, which has rented a safe house for the victims.

"So we have filed a complaint against the government so that all victims of trafficking are not compelled to testify, and the government pays for their speedy and safe repatriation." The government has said it hopes to repatriate the five women, aged in their early to mid-twenties, in the coming days.

The petition, due to be heard on Tuesday, states that Kenya's attorney general, inspector general of police and director of public prosecutions violated an anti-trafficking law that says victims have a right to privacy and safe repatriation. It also calls on authorities to pay expenses of more than 1.3 million Kenyan shillings ($12,830) incurred by the charity for the care of the victims, which the law says is the state's responsibility.

Kenyan government officials denied a lack of care and said no request for funds had been received. "We have received requests from other charities which are being considered. If HAART approached us, we would, of course, consider providing funds for these victims," said Elizabeth Mbuka, Head of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Secretariat.

Mbuka said a court order for the repatriation of the five women had now been given. BOLLYWOOD BARS

A rising number of women and girls are leaving South Asian nations such as Nepal, India, and Pakistan to work in Bollywood-style dance bars in Kenya's adult entertainment industry - many illegally - according to anti-trafficking activists and police. There is no official data, but the results of police raids combined with figures on repatriation of rescued women suggest scores of women and underage girls are victims of organized human trafficking from South Asia to Kenya.

Common in India, so-called mujra dance bars - where young women dance to Bollywood music for money from male patrons - have mushroomed in cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, where large numbers of Kenyans of South Asian descent live. Police and anti-trafficking groups have repeatedly voiced concerns that some of these private clubs are used as a front to ensnare women and girls, some in sex slavery, with women forced to pay off loans by erotic dancing or having sex with clients.

An official from the Indian High Commission in Nairobi said there had been "a few" cases involving the trafficking of Indian women to Kenyan dance bars. "Whenever there is a case, we request consular access and provide whatever support we can to the victims," said the official, who did not want to be named.

"We try to ensure that all Indian nationals go back as soon as possible, but we can only do this when the court orders this in the host country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM, reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here and congratulated him on his electoral victory in the island countrys recently-concluded parliamentary polls. During the meeting, the two le...

Gzb: DM recommends recovery certificate against Modi sugar mills for not paying dues to farmers

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has sent a report to sugarcane commissioner asking him to issue recovery certificate against the management of Modi sugar mills for not paying arrears to the farmers, an official said on Mon...

Sonakshi shares adorable throwback picture on father Shatrughan's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha put out an adorable post for father Shatrughan Sinha who turned 73 on Monday. The Dabaang actor shared a lovely picture in which she can be seen with daddy dearest.Keeping it minimal, she captioned the post Birthday boy, foll...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Berkeley cell phone law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a free speech challenge brought by a trade group against a regulation issued by the California city of Berkeley that requires cell phone retailers to tell customers of certain radiation risks. The j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019