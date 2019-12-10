Left Menu
Development News Edition

Duterte to end martial law in Philippine south after 2 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:56 IST
Duterte to end martial law in Philippine south after 2 years
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to send more than two years of martial law in the southern Philippines after government forces considerably weakened Islamic militant groups there with the capture and killing of their leaders, his spokesman said Tuesday. Duterte placed the Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of local militants aligned with the Islamic State group and backed by foreign fighters occupied buildings, a commercial district and communities in Marawi city starting May 23, 2017, in the worst security crisis Duterte has faced.

Troops quelled the disastrous siege after five months of intense airstrikes and ground offensives with the help of American and Australian surveillance aircraft, but Congress approved an extension of martial law in Mindanao three times after Duterte warned that militants continued to recruit fighters and plot attacks. Duterte decided not to further extend martial law, which expires at the end of the year after his defense and security advisers provided an assessment that "the terrorist and extremist rebellion" has been weakened with the losses of the militants' leaders and a drop in crime in the region, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

"The palace is confident in the capability of our security forces in maintaining the peace and security of Mindanao without extending martial law," Panelo said in a statement. "The people of Mindanao are assured that any incipient major threat in the region would be nipped in the bud."

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has told Duterte that Muslim militants can no longer carry out an attack like the siege on Marawi, which left more than 1,000 mostly militants dead, along with troops and civilians, and turned the mosque-studded city's commercial and residential areas into a wasteland of burned and pock-marked buildings and houses. Troops have also made significant progress in efforts to defeat the decades-old communist insurgency in the region, Lorenzana said.

The attack reinforced fears that the Islamic State group was gaining a foothold in Southeast Asia despite its battle defeats in Iraq and Syria. Opposition politicians argued Duterte's martial law was unconstitutional because it is an "extreme measure" that can only be imposed when an actual rebellion against the government exists.

They also feared the move could be a prelude for Duterte to declare martial law throughout the Philippines. Foreign governments have also expressed concern, but Lorenzana said the martial law imposed in Mindanao was "mild" compared to the state of martial rule declared by authoritarian leader Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines in the 1970s.

The Marcos-era martial law was characterized by widespread human rights violations and alleged plunder of state coffers. Lorenzana said businessmen were reluctant to invest in the south because of martial law.

Suicide bombings by Islamic State group-linked militants have rocked the southern province of Sulu this year, including the first one staged by a Filipino militant, but Lorenzana expressed confidence that government forces "can maintain the peace and order there and improve it further, make it more peaceful, without martial law."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

LEGO Foundation supports IRC to promote learning solutions in East Africa

Today, the LEGO Foundation is awarding a US100 million grant to a consortium led by the International Rescue Committee IRC to promote play-based, early learning solutions for pre-primary and primary school-aged children impacted by the huma...

If Dhoni decides he is good enough to continue, don't mess around with that: Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri says none can mess around with Mahendra Singh Dhoni if he decides to be in contention for next years T20 World Cup but the enigmatic former captain would never impose himself on the team. In a soon-to-be-telecast in...

Can't deny influence of films on youth: Deepika on socially responsible cinema

Actor Deepika Padukone believes cinema is a powerful medium and no one cant deny its influence over society. At a time when the influence of pop culture is under scanner, with Bollywood films and songs coming under the spotlight for romanti...

Imran Khan asks international community to press India to lift Kashmir restrictions

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appealed to the international community to press India to lift the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, which has entered the fourth month. The restrictions were imposed on August 5 when the centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019