Left Menu
Development News Edition

US oil executives jailed in Venezuela given house arrest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:40 IST
US oil executives jailed in Venezuela given house arrest
Image Credit: Pixabay

Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges were granted house arrest Monday. The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the case.

Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas, and Jose Pereira were hauled away by masked security agents while at a meeting in Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017. They had been lured to Venezuela in order to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo's parent, state-run oil giant PDVSA. The two people said lawyers for the six men had made the request to be granted house arrest due to health concerns. There was no immediate comment from President Nicolas Maduro's government.

The men are awaiting trial on corruption charges stemming from a never executed plan to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral. Prosecutors accuse the men of maneuvering to benefit from the proposed deal.

But many believe the men, five of whom are naturalized U.S. citizens and the other a legal resident, are being held as political bargaining chips as relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have deteriorated. They cite as evidence of irregularities the decisions by Venezuelan Judge Rosvelin Gil to postpone 15 straight times a preliminary hearing. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in April called for the men's release after meeting with family members at the White House.

"We are going to stand with you until they are free and until Venezuela is free," he said at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Night temperature continues to stay below freezing point in most parts of J-K

Despite a marginal increase in the night temperature due to overcast conditions, the mercury continued to stay below sub-zero in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Tuesday, an official of the MeT department said. However, the fo...

UPDATE 1-Amazon secures top Champions League rights for Germany

Amazon.com has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 202122 season in Germany, the U.S. company said on Tuesday. Amazon said it would be broadcasting Champions League matches on Tuesday evening...

Pak must take action against terrorists operating from its soil: EU envoy

European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto on Tuesday said that Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil. Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil, Astuto said in a p...

FEATURE-Closing down: aging residents, falling fish stocks spell end for Canadian town

By Chris Arsenault TORONTO, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Perched along Canadas windswept North Atlantic coast, the town of Little Bay Islands - population 51 - is a picturesque collection of brightly-painted fishing houses and narrow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019