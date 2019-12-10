Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive sees Poland, Hungary backsliding on democracy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:54 IST
EU executive sees Poland, Hungary backsliding on democracy

The European Union's new top justice official on Tuesday accused Poland and Hungary of backsliding further on democratic standards as the bloc's ministers met to encourage them to adhere to the rule of law. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban this month pushed to tighten government control over theatres. In Poland, the ruling party is locked in a stand-off with judges critical of the judiciary overhaul that Warsaw carried despite concern that it undercut the courts' independence.

"Unfortunately, we have seen negative evolutions in the last weeks and months since the last discussions on Poland and Hungary," the EU's Justice Commissioner, Belgian Didier Reynders, said ahead of talks among the bloc's European affairs ministers. Both countries stand accused of undercutting democratic freedoms, including in the academic and media world, and are under pressure from the EU and international rights advocates, as well as having legal cases running agaisnt them in the EU's top court, the European Court of Justice.

Ministers representing Finland, the Netherlands, Austria, Germany and France stressed the need to uphold the rule of law unequivocally in the EU as they arrived for a fresh discussion on their concerns about policies pushed by Budapest and Warsaw. "This procedure leads us nowhere. It is based on false accusations and it raises mistrust among member states," Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga said on arriving to the meeting.

Renders also said the EU had "a problem" with Malta, where socialist Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced he would step down amid a crisis over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who had exposed government corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Fed watchdog says FBI was justified in probing Trump-Russia

Washington, Dec 10 AP The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, the Justice Departments internal watchdog declared, undercutting Pres...

RJD resolves to make Tejashwi its CM candidate

The RJD on Tuesday resolved to nominate Lalu Prasads heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate in Bihar and defeat the Nitish Kumar dispensation in the Assembly election due in 2020. The resolution was passed by the R...

UPDATE 1-Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Adds comment, updates with UN negotiations By Megan RowlingMADRID, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, an Amnesty International survey on ...

Delhi court reserves verdict for Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017. During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019