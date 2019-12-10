Finland's parliament picks world's youngest sitting premier

Helsinki, Dec 10 (AP) Finland's parliament has chosen Sanna Marin as the country's new prime minister, making the 34-year-old the world's youngest sitting head of government.

Marin is heading a five-party, center-left coalition. The four other parties in the coalition are headed by women — three of whom are in their early 30s.

The Nordic country's Parliament, the 200-seat Eduskunta, on Tuesday approved Marin, whose government will have a comfortable majority of 117 seats. (AP) RS RS

