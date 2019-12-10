Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland's parliament picks world's youngest sitting premier

  • PTI
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:00 IST
Finland's parliament picks world's youngest sitting premier

Helsinki, Dec 10 (AP) Finland's parliament has chosen Sanna Marin as the country's new prime minister, making the 34-year-old the world's youngest sitting head of government.

Marin is heading a five-party, center-left coalition. The four other parties in the coalition are headed by women — three of whom are in their early 30s.

The Nordic country's Parliament, the 200-seat Eduskunta, on Tuesday approved Marin, whose government will have a comfortable majority of 117 seats. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron: let's press on with Brexit after UK's election

French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain and the European Union should push on with Brexit after the UKs general election on Thursday and that maintaining the unity of the remaining members was paramount.We must be able to advance quic...

IIMC alumni write to I and B Ministry, condemns fee hike in institute

Over 100 former students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC have written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry condemning the over 100 percent fee hike within a span of 10 years and demanding a rollback. Students at t...

Lok Sabha clears bill to extend by 10 yrs reservation

Lok Sabha clears bill to extend by 10 yrs reservationfor Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes in legislatures....

Union Minister Prahlad Patel launches portal to showcase Indian culture

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel unveiled a portal on Indian culture on Tuesday which, he said, brings together all the cultural resources of the country on a single platform. Created by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019