India "walking the talk" on climate change commitments, says Javadekar at COP 25

  • PTI
  • Madrid
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:22 IST
India is "walking the talk" in its climate change commitments and has reduced emission intensity by 21 percent of its GDP while also being on track to achieve the goal of 35 percent emission reduction as promised in the Paris summit in 2015, Union Environment Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. Speaking at a high-level meeting at the ongoing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 25 in Madrid, the minister presented India's stand and said the country is "walking the talk".

"Climate change is real. The world recognised it and adopted a comprehensive agreement in Paris. Let us concentrate on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and not digress. "If there is an inconvenient truth in the form of climate change, we are providing a convenient action plan. We are walking the talk.

"India has reduced emission intensity of GDP (gross domestic product) by 21 percent and is on track to achieve the goal of 35 percent emission reduction as promised in Paris," Javadekar said.

