'Joy Bangla' slogan mandatory at official functions in Bangladesh from Dec 16: High Court

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

'Joy Bangla' should be used as the national slogan from December 16 at the beginning and end of any state functions in Bangladesh, the High Court ruled on Tuesday, saying the patriotic salutation has united the nation in the past. The High Court bench of justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the order after the hearing of a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Bashir Ahmed in 2017.

The court directed the government to ensure that the "Joy Bangla" (Victory to Bengal) slogan is used at first and last of state programs, Deputy Attorney General Abdullah-Al-Mahmud Bashar told The Daily Star newspaper. During the hearing, the bench also expressed dissatisfaction at the use of 'Bangladesh Zindabad' slogan saying that such a slogan is used in Pakistan, he said.

The High Court has instructed top-level personnel of the state to say 'Joy Bangla,' at the beginning and end of all state functions from December 16 onwards, the Dhaka Tribune reported. "The slogan 'Joy Bangla' has united the nation to fight in the Liberation War led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," the report quoted the bench as saying in its ruling.

In his petition, Advocate Bashir noted that 'Joy Bangla' was the slogan of freedom fighters and people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971. "Joy Bangla was the slogan of our independence and national unity and therefore it should remain as the national slogan -- a symbol of national spirit and patriotism," he said in the petition.

The court heard the statements of senior lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun, and former law ministers Shafique Ahmed and Abdul Matin Khasru and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Aminuddin, bdnews24.com portal reported. "Joy Bangla was the key slogan of freedom fighters. They lost their lives and were martyred by chanting the slogan. So the slogan should be included in the constitution as a national slogan," Humayun told reporters.

Aminuddin said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's March 7, 1971 speech was made part of the country's Constitution. "The last part of that speech was Joy Bangla. So, Joy Bangla is part of our Constitution. Therefore, Joy Bangla should be declared a national slogan," he said.

The deputy attorney general Bashar said, "Joy Bangla is the slogan for our independence and national unity. It's a symbol of inspiration." The court will now hear the case on January 14, the reports said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

