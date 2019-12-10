Mulvaney says trajectory toward Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal "pretty good"
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday the prospects for the first part of a U.S. trade deal with China look good.
"I think the trajectory toward a phase 1 deal is pretty good," Mulvaney said at a Wall Street Journal event. He repeated President Donald Trump's assertion that he does not feel pressured to get a trade agreement signed with Beijing before the November 2020 election.
