Left Menu
Development News Edition

India "walking the talk" on climate change commitments, says Javadekar at COP 25

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:30 IST
India "walking the talk" on climate change commitments, says Javadekar at COP 25

India is "walking the talk" in its climate change commitments and has reduced emission intensity by 21 per cent of its GDP while also being on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emission reduction as promised in the Paris summit in 2015, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. Speaking at a high-level meeting at the ongoing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 25 in the Spanish capital, the minister presented India's stand and said the country is "walking the talk".

"Climate change is real. The world recognised it and adopted a comprehensive agreement in Paris. Let us concentrate on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and not digress. "If there is an inconvenient truth in the form of climate change, we are providing a convenient action plan. We are walking the talk.

"India has reduced emission intensity of GDP (gross domestic product) by 21 per cent and is on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emission reduction as promised in Paris," Javadekar said. The 25th Conference of Parties (COP 25), which commenced on December 2 in the Spanish capital and is likely to go on till December 13, is being attended by over 190 countries.

The minister said only six countries are on track to meet their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and India is leading the list. "Internationally, we launched the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure which is a partnership to support countries through knowledge exchange and provide technical support on developing disaster and climate resilient infrastructure.

"Only six countries are on track to meet their NDCs announced in Paris. We are leading the pack. Sustainable lifestyle is a part of the ethos of India," he said. In his address, Javadekar said India was making progress in harnessing solar, biomass and wind energy. He also listed out all the efforts being made in the country to combat climate change.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 175 gigawatt (GW) target for renewable energy under Paris Agreement. We have already achieved 83 GW. (The) Prime Minister has subsequently increased the target to 450 GW at the recent UN Climate Action Summit. We are simultaneously progressing on solar, biomass and wind energy. "We have put carbon tax on coal production at the rate of 6 USD per tonne. Even with 36 (political) parties represented in Parliament, we could achieve this unanimously," he said.

The minister said India has promised to create additional carbon sinks of 2.5 billion tonnes to 3 billion tonnes of carbon equivalent by increasing green cover. "In the last five years, our green cover has increased by 15,000 sq km. We are undertaking special projects like urban forests, school nursery, agro-forestry, water and fodder augmentation in the forest area.

"India prioritises adaptation as an integral part of climate action. Therefore, India will be investing about 50 million dollars in water conservation," he said. Referring to the decisions made in the 14th UN COP Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) held in New Delhi earlier this year, Javadekar said 26 million hectares of degraded land will be restored by 2030.

"This is one of the largest programmes in the world to ensure carbon sink in land resources," he said. The minister shared with the delegates India was aiming to blend 20 per cent ethanol in petrol by 2030.

"The headline is that a commercial flight was operated on 100 per cent biofuel and we are targeting blending of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol by 2030. We have leapfrogged from Bharat Standard IV to Bharat Standard VI for vehicle emission norms and from 1st April 2020, vehicles will be BS VI compliant," he said. The minister said India will continue to do its bit to tackle climate change but with support of developed countries.

"This is the time for ownership and this is the time for responsible action. India has and will continue to do its bit -- expecting commensurate multilateral action with developed countries taking the lead," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson: Cannot see Brexit delivered without Conservative majority

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he could not see how Brexit will be delivered if his Conservative Party do not win a majority in parliament at a Dec. 12 election.Weve just got to get Brexit done, and youre asking m...

Hockey India suspends 11 players after violence in Nehru Cup final

Hockey India Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday suspended 11 players and two team officials for their respective roles in the recent violence that broke out during the 56th Nehru Cup finals between Punjab Armed Police and Punjab National Ban...

No communication on THDC being handed over to NTPC

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday told the state assembly that it has no communication from the Centre about the THDC, a company operating and maintaining the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects, being handed over...

UNESCO team to visit Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line Wednesday

The Reactive Monitoring Mission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO will visit the Kalka-Shimla world heritage railway line on Wednesday, a railway official said on Tuesday. Two members of the miss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019