Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Chile military plane crashes near Antarctic with 38 on board, hopes of finding survivors fade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:18 IST
UPDATE 4-Chile military plane crashes near Antarctic with 38 on board, hopes of finding survivors fade

Chile's Air Force on Tuesday said one of its cargo planes had crashed with 38 people on board after going missing in an isolated area between South America and the Antarctic, with the chance of finding survivors looking "difficult". The Hercules C-130 aircraft took off at 4:55 p.m. (1955 GMT) on Monday from the southern city of Punta Arenas in Chilean Patagonia and was heading to a base in Antarctica. But controllers lost contact with the plane shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The Air Force said in a statement it had yet to locate the plane but had concluded the plane must have crashed, given the number of hours it had been missing. The defence minister added that hope for finding survivors was fading. "The chances are difficult but I think it would be profoundly wrong to lose heart at this moment when we are doing everything humanly possible and with all our the energy and determination," Alberto Espina told reporters.

"The Air Force has provided a thorough investigation to clarify the facts with complete transparency." The plane was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers, the Air Force said. Its rescue team was scouring the area "where it lost communication with the plane, with the goal of rescuing possible survivors."

The crash comes at a turbulent time for Chile and President Sebastian Pinera, who has been grappling with rising discontent that has sparked almost two months of riots in the capital city, Santiago, and heaped pressure on his government. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the 38 crew members and passengers of the FACh (Air Force) C-130 plane," Pinera wrote on Twitter, where he said his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, had offered support.

Argentina's government also said it had offered air and naval assistance for the search and rescue. "With the help of many we are making every effort humanly possible in the search operation for the plane," Pinera said. He added that he had cancelled a trip to Argentina to attend Tuesday's inauguration of incoming President Alberto Fernandez.

The region where the plane disappeared is a vast, largely untouched ocean wilderness of penguin-inhabited ice sheets off the edge of the South American continent. Those aboard the plane were to perform logistical support tasks for the maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base, the Air Force said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: Dancer attempts suicide alleging police inaction over rape bid

A 30-year-old dancer attempted suicide here on Tuesday accusing police of inaction in a case against a man who allegedly tried to rape her. The dancer, a resident of Shahbad Markanda here, performs at weddings and other events.The woman was...

Sterling hits a seven-month high as election nears

Sterling edged up to a seven-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, cementing recent gains as traders shrugged off weak economic growth data and kept an eye on the final days of campaigning before Britains general election. Investors hav...

Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A film based on the life of Bangladeshs first popular female surfer is facing calls to be banned, accused of hurting religious sentiments in the conservative Muslim nation.Supreme C...

Appointment of HC judge must be made in 6 mths of HC, SC collegium recommendation: SC

Taking a grim view of 410 vacancies of judges in high courts, as against the sanctioned strength of 1,079, the Supreme Court has ordered that these appointments must be made within six months of a persons name being cleared by the collegium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019