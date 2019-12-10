Terror attack averted in NW Pak as 42-kg IED defused

A major terror attack was averted in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday when an IED containing 42 kg of high explosive planted beneath a bridge was defused by security forces.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Police wing of Malakand Region recovered the IED planted beneath a bridge in Swat District. Bomb disposal squad was called who defused the IED.

