Terror attack averted in NW Pak as 42-kg IED defused

  • Peshawar
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:08 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:59 IST
A major terror attack was averted in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday when an IED containing 42 kg of high explosive planted beneath a bridge was defused by security forces.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Police wing of Malakand Region recovered the IED planted beneath a bridge in Swat District. Bomb disposal squad was called who defused the IED.

