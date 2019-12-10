Iran foreign ministry issues travel advisory for citizens not to visit America

Iran's foreign ministry issued a travel advisory for citizens not to visit America, according to a statement posted on its official website on Tuesday.

"Iranian citizens, particularly elites and scientists, are requested to seriously avoid traveling to America, even to take part in scientific conferences and even having an invitation," the foreign ministry statement said.

