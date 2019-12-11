Left Menu
Development News Edition

Church nativity scene depicts Holy Family as caged refugees

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 06:20 IST
Church nativity scene depicts Holy Family as caged refugees

A Methodist church in Southern California has turned a classic Christmas tradition - the Nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus - into a statement about immigration by putting the Holy Family in cages.

The United Methodist Church in Claremont, about 30 miles east of Los Angeles, built the display last weekend to draw attention to the plight of migrants and refugees in the United States. "We don't see this as political at all, we see this as theological," said the church's pastor, Reverend Karen Clark Ristine. "We know that this infant baby Jesus ... grew up to be a Christ who calls us to compassion for our neighbor, compassion for one another."

The Nativity display, which was installed Sunday night, shows the Holy family separated in their own cages each topped with barbed wire. The baby Jesus is wrapped in silver Mylar, similar to ones given to migrants at detention centers to use as blankets. While the church makes no mention of Trump administration policies, some visitors saw it as a slam against the president.

"I think is disgusting. I think it's political and this is aimed at Trump," said Tony Papa, who came to the display. "If I were a member of this church, I'd drop out, I really would, it's very disgusting."

SANCTUARY STATUTES

President Donald Trump has made cracking down on immigration a central issue of his 2020 re-election campaign. His administration has worked to restrict asylum access in the United States in an effort to curb the number of mostly Central American families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump and his top officials have argued that most migrants travel to the United States for economic reasons and lack valid claims to protection.

California, which shares a border with Mexico, has adopted "sanctuary" statutes that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement when it comes to rounding up and deporting undocumented immigrants. Irene Reyes, a tourist from Arizona, stopped by the nativity scene and became emotional as she talked about its message.

"That's what's actually happening," she said about the migrant children detained in cages at detention centers along the border earlier this year. "And it's like it was brought out to the world and then nothing happened. "And if you think about it now during the holidays, that these kids, sorry, aren't with their families and what are we going to do about it? ... Like we see it and then we close our eyes to it and it's not right," Reyes said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound slips on UK poll projections, dollar eyes Fed

The British pound slipped early on Wednesday after a poll showed a narrowing lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party in an election later in the week, while U.S. dollar movement looked to the Federal Reserves policy meetin...

EXCLUSIVE-Thai electronics firm compensates exploited workers in rare award

Burmese migrants who were illegally charged excessive recruitment fees to secure jobs at an electronics manufacturer in Thailand are being compensated in a rare award expected to spotlight a practice known to trap workers in modern slavery....

FEATURE-Urban planning in Afghanistan: angry warlords and no census

Like any other mayor of a booming city, Kabul Mayor Ahmad Zaki Sarfaraz worries about traffic congestion, affordable housing, and water shortages, but with an added wrinkle he has no idea how many people live in the Afghan capital.The last ...

DART buoy network developed to provide tsunami monitoring, detection data

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare have today announced the deployment of a network of DART Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunami buoys.New Zealand and the Pacific region are particularl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019