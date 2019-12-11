Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suu Kyi in court to refute Myanmar genocide allegations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:06 IST
Suu Kyi in court to refute Myanmar genocide allegations

The Hague, Dec 11 (AP) Former pro-democracy symbol Aung San Suu Kyi takes center-stage Wednesday at the UN's top court as she seeks to defend Myanmar's armed forces against genocide allegations over its crackdown on the country's Rohingya minority. Representing Myanmar as foreign minister before the International Court of Justice, Suu Kyi will lead her country's defense of an armed forces' campaign against Rohingya Muslims in August 2017, which was launched in response to an insurgent attack.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been described as an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes. Wednesday's hearing, expected to last about three hours, will see Suu Kyi defend the very armed forces that kept her under house arrest for about 15 years. She was awarded the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize in absentia for championing democracy and rights under Myanmar's then-ruling junta.

A legal team from Gambia — acting on behalf of the 57-country Organization of Islamic Cooperation — has asked the world court in The Hague to take “all measures within its power to prevent all acts that amount to or contribute to the crime of genocide” in Myanmar. On Tuesday, Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou urged the court to “tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings, to stop these acts of barbarity that continue to shock our collective conscience, to stop this genocide of its own people.” The hearings are scheduled to end on Thursday. (AP)

AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Entire NE given protection under Citizenship Bill: Rijiju

The entire northeast has been given protection under the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the governments most prominent face from the region, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, said amidst protests across the northeastern states against the contentio...

China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

China Mobile International CMI took the honor as the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at this years prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.Todays accolade recognizes CMIs continued investment and innovation in extending its...

Pak former president Zardari gets bail on medical grounds

Pakistans former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds by a court here in two corruption cases, according to media reports. Zardari, 64, who was arrested in June, approached the court on December 3 seek...

Code on Social Security introduced in Lok Sabha

The Code on Social Security, 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday which seeks to amend and consolidate the laws relating to social security of employees.The bill, moved by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, seeks to consolidate the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019