Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief wants all govts pursue non-discriminatory laws, but no comment on CAB: his spokesperson

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:26 IST
UN chief wants all govts pursue non-discriminatory laws, but no comment on CAB: his spokesperson
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

UN chief Antonio Guterres wants to ensure that all governments pursue "non-discriminatory laws", but will not comment on India's Citizenship (Amendment) Bill while the domestic legislative process is still underway, his spokesperson said. The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there. The Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favoring it and 80 votings against it, will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod.

"As far as I'm aware, this is legislation that is continuing to go through the legislative process. So, we wouldn't have any comment while the domestic legislative process is being carried out," Guterres' Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday at the daily press briefing here. Haq was responding to a question on whether the UN Secretary-General has any comment on the passage in the Lok Sabha of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which the reporter said discriminates against Muslims.

"At the same time, you're aware of what our concerns are about making sure that all governments pursue non-discriminatory laws," Haq said. According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the Bill provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries. "It seeks to address its current difficulties and meet their basic human rights. Such an initiative should be welcomed, not criticized by those who are genuinely committed to religious freedom," it said.

"The CAB does not affect the existing avenues available to all communities interested in seeking citizenship from doing so. The recent record of granting such citizenship would bear out the Government of India's objectivity on the matter," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court indicted Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges on Wednesday, a government prosecutor and defence lawyer said. Defence lawyer Imran Gill said his cl...

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

With the release of Chrome 79, Google is rolling out a host of new security features including better password protections to alert users before they become a victim of phishing or data breach. Heres a quick look into the new features that ...

Badshah will do ‘Kamaal’ with Saga Music and Yash Raj Films

The much talked about collaboration of two enormous film industry brands, Saga Music and Yash Raj Films, is all set to return with a bang After releasing blockbuster track Same Beef, which stands at a whopping 110 Million views on YouTube, ...

Bill introduced in LS to sentence abusers of senior citizens to six months in jail

Those who intentionally abuse their parents or senior citizens under their care and protection or abandon them may be sentenced to six months imprisonment or slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 or both, according to a bill introduced to amend ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019