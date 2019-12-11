Left Menu
Lebanon 2019 budget deficit much bigger than expected -finance minister

  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:12 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:56 IST
Lebanon's 2019 budget deficit will be much bigger than expected owing to a "very concerning" decrease in state revenues, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with a deep financial crisis.

Khalil said Lebanon, which has been swept by protests since Oct. 17, is facing serious difficulties financing the state, in remarks to reporters aired on broadcaster LBCI.

