Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-U.N. head demands bolder climate action or "we are doomed"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:13 IST
INTERVIEW-U.N. head demands bolder climate action or "we are doomed"
Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres exhorted major world economies on Wednesday to signal more ambitious commitments to cut greenhouse emissions as climate talks in Madrid hit an intense phase. "We need to have the big emitters understanding that their role is essential because if the big emitters fail, everything will fail," Guterres told Reuters in an interview.

"If we just go on as we are, we are doomed." He was speaking in a hangar-like conference center in Madrid where ministers from around the world are cloistered in the final days of two-week talks to shore up the 2015 Paris Agreement to avert catastrophic global warming.

Major polluting countries such as China, India and the United States - which is leaving the pact - are not expected to make big new announcements at the summit, where delegates are focused on technical negotiations over rules on carbon markets. Nevertheless, Guterres hopes the talks will conclude on Friday with a strong signal that governments are ready to submit more ambitious climate plans in 2020, seen as a make-or-break year for the Paris process.

Under the deal, countries are supposed to submit more stringent targets to cut carbon emissions in the run-up to the next annual round of talks in Glasgow. Scientists say that current pledges are nowhere near enough to stabilize the earth's climate in time to avert catastrophic sea-level rise, prevent severe damage to agriculture, and stop droughts and floods generating waves of forced mass migration.

Guterres urged major emitters to send a clear signal they are ready to increase their ambition next year and "hopefully" commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 - seen as vital to keeping global temperatures within manageable levels. "History cannot accept that my generation will betray our children and grandchildren," said Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister, who has made climate a signature issue since taking over as U.N. secretary-general in early 2017.

Guterres welcomed moves by the European Union to adopt a new "European Green Deal" to transition to a low-carbon economy. Details of the policy were being unveiled in Brussels on Wednesday to coincide with the U.N. climate summit. "It is always essential that someone starts," Guterres said. "If Europe will do so, that I think will be a very important contribution for others to consider the same kind of commitment. If no-one starts, then there is no chance." (Writing by Matthew Green; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

#MeToo: Refrain from making "personal remarks" on lawyers in public, Court tells media

A Delhi court Wednesday directed the media to refrain from making any personal remarks in public on any lawyer in a case of criminal defamation filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar against a female scribe on her sexual harassment allega...

Role of Sikh soldiers in World War I, II exemplary: British Army Brigadier

The role of Sikh soldiers during the World War I and II was exemplary and the European countries owe their freedom to the brave soldiers from Punjab, British Army Brigadier Celia Jane Harvey said here on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on ...

Shiv Sena supported citizenship bill in Lok Sabha, what changed overnight that they are now opposing it, asks Amit Shah.

Shiv Sena supported citizenship bill in Lok Sabha, what changed overnight that they are now opposing it, asks Amit Shah....

MP: Three killed as truck rams into motorcycle

Three persons, including two minor girls, were killed and two others injured when a truck rammed into the motorcycle they were travelling on near Kuppa Job village in Madhya Pradeshs Betul district, police said on Wednesday. The incident t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019