Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aeva shrinks size, cost of crucial self-driving sensor; deepens VW ties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:30 IST
Aeva shrinks size, cost of crucial self-driving sensor; deepens VW ties
Representative Image Image Credit:

Aeva Inc said it has shrunk the main components of its "lidar" self-driving car sensor onto a single chip, a move it expects to dramatically lower the price of a sensor widely considered a bottleneck in the mass production of autonomous vehicles.

The company, founded by ex-Apple Inc engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, on Wednesday also said it has taken investment from Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority-voting shareholder of Volkswagen AG. Lidar sensors generate a 3D map of the world around the car. In addition to the map, Aeva's sensor detects the velocity of objects in a car's surroundings, which could help cars determine whether an object hundred meters down the road is a tree or a pedestrian.

The investment Wednesday, whose size was not disclosed, follows a previous deal in April with the Autonomous Intelligent Driving unit of Audi - another Volkswagen marque - which plans to use the startup's lidar sensor on its so-called "e-Tron" development fleet vehicles in Munich, Germany. Aeva's sensor uses a different technology than other lidar units currently being tested on the road, which have spinning parts and send out powerful laser bursts. Aeva's sensor has no moving parts and uses a less powerful continuous wave. That allowed the company to put the most important parts onto a chip about the size of a U.S. quarter that can be made in the same factories that currently make data center networking chips.

"We have not used any exotic components," Salehian said in an interview at Aeva's Mountain View, California headquarters. Aeva believes it can sell sensors for less than $500 that can see 300 meters (984 feet) ahead. Early next year, Aeva plans to release a unit that is half the size of its predecessor but with a field of view that is twice as wide at 120 degrees. It aims to release a smaller, final production version by 2022.

The falling cost and size of the units captured Volkswagen's attention and prompted it to partner more deeply with the startup, said Alex Hitzinger, senior vice president of autonomous driving at Volkswagen and chief executive of subsidiary Volkswagen Autonomy. Current lidar systems can cost tens of thousands of dollars, cost automakers say must come down to a few hundred dollars. Hitzinger said Volkswagen is looking into using Aeva's sensor on the I.D. BUZZ, an electric reboot of its iconic microbus that is scheduled to launch in 2022 or 2023.

"Cost is very, very important," Hitzinger said in an interview. "These things are extremely expensive at the moment, especially the lidar sensors. We need to get to a technology that is scalable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australian Barty named WTA Player of the Year

Australias Ash Barty has been named WTA Player of the Year after capturing her maiden Grand Slam singles title and reaching the top of the world rankings. The 23-year-old, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returing to the game ...

Telangana govt plans "health profile" of state citizens

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said the state government plans to conduct a health profile of citizens in the state, beginning with his assembly constituency of Gajwel. ...If health profile is prepared, it will b...

Unnao woman's gang rape accused Subham never admitted to PHC in Dec '18: In-charge

Eds Adding details Unnao UP, Dec 11 PTI&#160; The Sumerpur primary health centre authorities here on Wednesday denied that one of the two accused in the gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old Unnao woman was admitted in the PHC on the date...

We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said unity in diversity is the ethos of the state and people here are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Her statement came when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019