Pompeo condemns deadly Taliban attack on U.S. military base

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:29 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:38 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned a suicide bombing in Afghanistan near Bagram air force base that he said killed more than four dozen civilians and wounded at least five U.S.-led coalition troops.

"Want to condemn this morning's coordinated terrorist attack near Bagram air force base in the strongest possible terms," Pompeo told reporters.

"Sounds like more than four dozen civilians were killed. Initial reports show that there were at least five coalition troops that were at least injured in the attacks as well," he added.

