Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at top UN court

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hague
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 23:28 IST
Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at top UN court
Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi rejected allegations of genocide against Myanmar in the UN's top court Wednesday, despite admitting the army may have used excessive force against Rohingya Muslims. Suu Kyi denied "misleading and incomplete" claims by The Gambia that a 2017 military operation had attempted to exterminate the Rohingya, in a rare address by a state leader to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Once hailed worldwide as a rights icon for her defiance of the same generals she is now defending, Suu Kyi also warned the Hague-based court that its involvement in the case risked "feeding the flames of extreme polarisation". Nearly three-quarters of a million Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh after the Myanmar military launched a huge offensive that it said was in response to attacks by local militants.

"Regrettably, The Gambia has placed before the court a misleading and incomplete factual picture of the situation in Rakhine state," said Suu Kyi, wearing traditional Burmese dress and flowers in her hair. Brushing off international criticism, the 74-year-old civilian leader said Buddhist-majority Myanmar was dealing with an "internal armed conflict" and that troubles in the area go back centuries.

"Please bear in mind this complex situation and the challenge to sovereignty and security in our country," she said. "Surely under the circumstances, genocidal intent cannot be the only hypothesis." Lawyers for Myanmar argued that to prove genocide, international law required concrete proof of the intention to destroy a race of people.

ICJ judges have only once before ruled that genocide was committed, in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia. UN investigators last year concluded that Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya amounted to genocide.

The Gambia, a small west African state that is mainly Muslim, claims Myanmar breached the 1948 genocide convention and wants the court to take emergency measures to stop further violence. It has the backing of the 57-nation Organisation for Islamic Cooperation plus Canada and the Netherlands.

The case is being closely watched by the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya still in Bangladesh. "Suu Kyi was our hope. But since she came out of imprisonment, she shattered it. How does she deny the Myanmar army's atrocities?" Mohammad Yunus, Rohingya imam at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp, told AFP after hearing Suu Kyi speak.

Robi Ullah, another Rohingya, said: "She is bluntly lying in front of the highest court. Such a shame!" In The Hague, former war crimes prosecutor Stephen Rapp told a panel discussion organized by pro-Rohingya activists "we see echoes of the Holocaust and Rwanda" in Myanmar's persecution of the minority group. "This was a genocide... and I am profoundly disappointed that Aung San Suu Kyi presented these arguments," said Rapp, who was also a former US ambassador-at-large for global justice under the administration of former US president Barack Obama.

But Suu Kyi's decision to personally lead her country's case at the court has proved popular at home, where the Rohingya are widely regarded as illegal immigrants. Around 250 pro-Myanmar protesters gathered in front of the ICJ on Wednesday, carrying placards with Aung San Suu Kyi's face reading "We stand with you".

"These allegations against Myanmar and Suu Kyi are rubbish," said Chomar Oosterhof, 53, a Burmese woman living in the Netherlands. Flag-waving supporters joined rallies in support of Suu Kyi in several Myanmar cities on Tuesday. Huge billboards of Suu Kyi and three smiling generals have also appeared around the country.

A day after sitting through hours of graphic accounts of violence read out by The Gambia's lawyers, Suu Kyi admitted there may have been civilian casualties including some killed when a helicopter opened fire. But she argued these were an inevitable part of the conflict. "It cannot be ruled out that disproportionate force was used by members of the defense services... or that they did not distinguish clearly enough between fighters and civilians," she said.

Myanmar was leading its own investigation and "if war crimes have been committed", then its justice system would deal with them, she added. "There will be no tolerance of human rights violations in Myanmar," she added.

Aung San Suu Kyi was once mentioned in the same breath as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, having won the Nobel Prize in 1991 for her resistance to Myanmar's junta, which ran the country for nearly half a century. The military's rule was characterized by brutal civil conflicts, biting poverty and isolation.

After 15 years under house arrest, Suu Kyi was freed in 2010 and led her party to victory in elections in 2015. But her defense of the same military that once kept her locked up has since caused international condemnation.

Myanmar meanwhile faces a number of legal challenges over the fate of the Rohingya, including a probe by the International Criminal Court -- a separate war crimes tribunal in The Hague -- and a lawsuit in Argentina personally mentioning Suu Kyi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo condemns deadly Taliban attack on U.S. military base

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned a suicide bombing in Afghanistan near Bagram air force base that he said killed more than four dozen civilians and wounded at least five U.S.-led coalition troops.Want to condemn th...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019 and captured some of its most viral mom...

Raiders RB Jacobs could return this week

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week after sitting out the teams Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jacobs was encouraged by test results and is feeling bette...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019 and captured some of its most viral mom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019