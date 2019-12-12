Pompeo condemns deadly Taliban attack on U.S. military base

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned a suicide bombing in Afghanistan near Bagram air force base that he said killed more than four dozen civilians and wounded at least five U.S.-led coalition troops.

"Want to condemn this morning's coordinated terrorist attack near Bagram air force base in the strongest possible terms," Pompeo told reporters.

