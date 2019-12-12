Odd News Summary: Man who ate $120,000 banana at art show says 'I'm not sorry'

Left Menu
  Updated: 12-12-2019 04:24 IST
  Created: 12-12-2019 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Man who ate $120,000 banana at art show says 'I'm not sorry'

A performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. "I decided in the morning. But I was not too hungry. So I spent another two hours to the Basel and I eat it," performance artist David Datuna, who was born in Georgia, the former Soviet republic, told reporters in New York on Monday.

