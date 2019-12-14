Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish drones seeking hydrocarbons to fly out of breakaway Turkish Cypriot airport-news agency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 02:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 02:27 IST
Turkish drones seeking hydrocarbons to fly out of breakaway Turkish Cypriot airport-news agency
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

The breakaway Turkish Cypriot cabinet has designated an airport on the disputed island as a base for Turkish drones seeking hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean, a news agency said, a move set to increase tension with the European Union. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), both unarmed and armed, will start to take off from Gecitkale Airport as of Dec. 16, the privately-held Demiroren news agency reported.

Efforts to base them had taken some time, it said, adding that a team of experts from Ankara considered the commercial airport, also known as Lefkoniko, a suitable option. Cyprus, an EU member, was divided in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. It has argued with Turkey for years regarding the ownership of fossil fuels in the eastern Mediterranean, thought to be rich in natural gas.

Turkey began seeking oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus earlier this year, dispatching two drillships and an exploration vessel with UAVs escorting them. The European Union calls the activities illegal and has readied sanctions against Turkey in response. Ankara says that some areas Cyprus operates in are either on the Turkish continental shelf or in areas where the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state has rights over any finds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Home-cooked food in Iraqi square brings protesters together

Baghdad, Dec 15 AP In Baghdads Tahrir Square, there are the anti-government protesters demonstrating for a better future for Iraq, and there are the volunteers who feed them. From stuffed lamb and fish, to the giant pots of soups and rice, ...

Rahul can never become 'Savarkar' even if he takes several births: RSS

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cannot become Savarkar even if he takes several births and he should not insult Mahatma Gandhi using his surname Gandhi. Britishers used to be afraid of Savarkar that...

Penguins’ Rust beats Kings with shootout goal

Bryan Rust, who earlier had two goals and an assist, scored the only goal in the shootout Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-4. Rust, the seventh shooter, beat Jonathan Quick on a backhander in the s...

NHL roundup: Caps rout Lightning after Kucherov hurt

Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 45 seconds apart to break a third-period tie in the Washington Capitals win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost Nikita Kucherov -- the NHLs MVP and points leader last season - to injury in the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019