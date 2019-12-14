NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-ELECTION

'Brexit closure' - Johnson wins commanding victory in UK election Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Friday for "closure" over the Brexit divisions that have riven the United Kingdom, saying his election victory provided an overwhelming mandate to take Britain out of the European Union on Jan. 31.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-REFUGEES 'We are nothing' without U.N. agency's help, says Palestinian refugee

George Salameh's family has lived in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem for 70 years. Still, he prefers his family be called "al-Yafawi", meaning "of Jaffa", an ode to the Mediterranean coastal town his family left in 1948 and still considers home. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Trump at brink of impeachment as U.S. House committee approves charges

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment by approving two charges against him over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. USA-TRUMP-GUNS-SENATE

U.S. senator looks to shoot down Trump bid to ease small arms exports A senior U.S. senator said on Friday he would block President Donald Trump's efforts to overhaul the weapons exports regime to make it easier for gun makers to sell small arms to foreign buyers.

BUSINESS TESLA-CRASH-EXCLUSIVE

U.S. agency probes 12th Tesla crash tied to possible Autopilot use The U.S. auto safety agency said on Friday it will investigate a 12th Tesla crash that may be tied to the vehicle's advanced Autopilot driver assistance system after a Tesla Model 3 rear-ended a parked police car in Connecticut last week.

BOEING-MISSILES Boeing bows out of multibillion-dollar Minuteman III replacement competition

Boeing Co has decided it will not compete as a prime contractor to replace the Pentagon's aging U.S.-based Minuteman III missile system, paving the way for Northrop Grumman Corp to win a contract worth tens of billions of dollars. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-AIELLO Actor Danny Aiello of 'Do the Right Thing' dead at age 86

Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and dozens of other movies, died at age 86, his publicist and agent said on Friday. FILM-STAR-WARS

Coming to 'Star Wars': Emotional end for Skywalkers, and then what? The next "Star Wars" movie arrives in theaters on Thursday promising an epic conclusion to three trilogies over four decades and answers to at least some of the biggest questions that have puzzled fans of the galaxy far, far away.

SPORTS SOCCER-USA-RAPINOE

Rapinoe kicks 2020 into gear with endorsement of Democrat Warren United States forward Megan Rapinoe threw her political support behind Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday, with the two-time World Cup winner announcing she was endorsing the senator amid a tight primary race.

HORSERACING-SANTAANITA Santa Anita introduces new technology to aid horses

Santa Anita Park, where 35 horses have died as the result of injuries in the past year, said on Friday it was introducing new technology for diagnosing pre-existing conditions in racehorses. UPCOMING

SPORTS SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

14 Dec CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/REFUGEES (PIX) 'We are nothing' without UN agency's help, says Palestinian refugee

George Salameh's family has lived in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem for 70 years. Still, he prefers his family be called "al-Yafawi", meaning "of Jaffa", an ode to the Mediterranean coastal town his family left in 1948 and still considers home. 14 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS QATAR-FORUM/

Qatar hosts the Doha Forum global dialogue The two-day Doha Forum will gather international and regional policy makers to discuss global challenges, including security, trade and governance.

14 Dec CHINA-EU/

Chinese top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi visits Slovenia Chinese minister will meet his counterpart Miro Cerar and other high officials. Presser at 12.30, staffing. Story on merit.

14 Dec SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

South Sudan president Salva Kiir and former vice president Riek Machar to meet The meeting between Kiir and Machar is the latest push to unravel a deadlock over forming a unity government.On Nov. 7, they agreed to give themselves 100 days beyond a Nov. 12 deadline to form the government.

14 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe ruling party wraps up annual meeting, under pressure over economy President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party wraps up an annual conference, which is expected to debate Zimbabwe's worst economic crisis in a decade.

14 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

INDONESIA-SHOUTING/ (PIX) (TV) Shouting match: Indonesian mothers' way of delivering advice

Dozens of Indonesian ladies participate in a shouting competition during the annual cultural festival of Betawi, the native ethnic group to Indonesian capital city of Jakarta. By choosing various topics such as health, education, and child protection, the contestants will shout advice on the stage for five minutes to win a prize 14 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS BRITAIN-ELECTION/STOCKS

UK stocks may move from Brexit fear to 'fear of missing out' The scale of Boris Johnson's election victory on Thursday may be enough to draw back billions of pounds of investment that have sidestepped UK stocks for years over Brexit, mirroring the U.S. market surge seen after Donald Trump's election three years ago.

14 Dec

