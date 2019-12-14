Following is a summary of current people news briefs. 'Bridget Jones' actor Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years

British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage. Firth, 59, known for playing stiff-upper-lipped Englishmen in films like "Love Actually," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and a television version of "Pride and Prejudice," married documentary film producer Livia Giuggioli in 1997. Weinstein accuser pushes back on proposed $25 million settlement

A lawyer for one of the women who brought lawsuits accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct said Thursday that a proposed $25 million settlement for most of the Hollywood producer's alleged victims was unfair and designed to pressure her into accepting it. Thomas Giuffra, who represents actress Alexandra Canosa, said after a hearing in Manhattan federal court that the accord set aside just $500,000 for his client, and that the money could be used to pay for Weinstein's legal defense if she did not accept it. Actor Danny Aiello of 'Do the Right Thing' dead at age 86

Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and dozens of other movies, died at age 86, his publicist and agent said on Friday. Aiello, who earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his supporting role as Sal the pizza guy in Lee's 1989 movie, died on Thursday night after a brief illness, publicist Tracey Miller said in an email.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)