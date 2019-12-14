Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Sheikh Rashid at it again, warns of war with India

Motormouth Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has once again warned that India and Pakistan might get dragged into a war with each other.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 17:43 IST
Pakistan's Sheikh Rashid at it again, warns of war with India
Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Motormouth Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has once again warned that India and Pakistan might get dragged into a war with each other. Repeating his by now famous or rather infamous rhetoric of war, Rashid said on Saturday: "It is our responsibility to stand in solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir and India."

"The way India's Modi Mussolini Hitler is creating problems for Indian Muslims, differences between India and Pakistan will increase which might drag both countries to war," he said while addressing a gathering. In September, the Minister had claimed Pakistan has small 125-250 gram atom bombs, which may hit a targeted area in India.

The minister is quite a subject of jokes and ridicules on social media for his remarks. Before that too, Rashid had predicted a war between India and Pakistan in the next few months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

Curfew imposed on Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district in the wake of the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday for several hours, police said. Special trains have been arranged by the Assam tourism...

De Silva hundred in rain-hit historic Pakistan Test

Rawalpindi, Dec 15 AFP Middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century on the fifth and final day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, first Test in the country since 2009 shooting. The 28-year-old right-hander drove pac...

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km 38 miles southwest of Davao on the southern ...

Two children die of asphyxiation in Rajouri

Two children died of asphyxia while a couple was hospitalised after inhaling smoke in their house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in a remote village in snow-bound Kotranka as the fam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019