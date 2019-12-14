India-Sri Lanka joint military and army exercise 'Mitra Shakti' concludes

The 7th edition of India-Sri Lanka joint military and army exercise 'Mitra Shakti' -- aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational efficiency between the armies of both the countries -- concluded on Saturday with a joint culmination exercise held at Aundh Military Station here. The culmination exercise showcased the standards achieved by the contingents during the joint training and demonstrated the commitment as well as capabilities of the participating armies in working closely with each other to maintain world peace under the United Nations flag, as per a statement by Defence PRO Mahesh Iyengar.

The exercise was witnessed by Major General Anil Kumar Kashid, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Shahbaaz Division in presence of senior Army officers and defence officials of both the participating countries. The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Major General HPNK Jayapathirane. The 14-day joint military and army exercise saw the participation of 120 personnel each from Sri Lankan and Indian Army.

"The exercise focused on enhancing interoperability for developing the capability to undertake joint operations in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate. The themes chosen for the joint training exercise were both, life and contemporary affecting both the nations alike" the statement further reads. The standards displayed by the contingents delivered a strong and reassuring message with regards to the intent, commitment, and capability of both the armies towards maintain world peace and upholding the mandate of the United Nations.

"The conduct of such a bilateral military training exercise is an important step to uphold the values of peace, prosperity, international brotherhood and trust. The exercise was a grand success and has taught valuable lessons to the troops of the participating countries," the statement adds. (ANI)

