British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage. Firth, 59, known for playing stiff-upper-lipped Englishmen in films like "Love Actually," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and a television version of "Pride and Prejudice," married documentary film producer Livia Giuggioli in 1997. Milan and London Fashion Weeks join forces with anti-Brexit message

Italy's Fashion Chamber (CNMI) announced on Thursday a collaboration with the British Fashion Council which will bring part of London's Fashion week to Milan's men's fall-winter collections in January. On the day that UK citizens vote in an election that will either pave the way for Brexit or propel the country toward another referendum on the issue, CNMI's president said Italy's fashion capital would host Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall by Samuel Ross. Coming to 'Star Wars': Emotional end for Skywalkers, and then what?

The next "Star Wars" movie arrives in theaters on Thursday promising an epic conclusion to three trilogies over four decades and answers to at least some of the biggest questions that have puzzled fans of the galaxy far, far away. But one major mystery likely will linger after the credits roll: Where does the "Star Wars" movie franchise head next? Actor Danny Aiello of 'Do the Right Thing' dead at age 86

Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor remembered for his roles in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Woody Allen's "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and dozens of other movies, died at age 86, his publicist and agent said on Friday. Aiello, who earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his supporting role as Sal the pizza guy in Lee's 1989 movie, died on Thursday night after a brief illness, publicist Tracey Miller said in an email.

