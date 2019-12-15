Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines
An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.
"Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 06:11 UTC, updates," USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
