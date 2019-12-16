Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, South Korea hold export talks, seek dispute solution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:35 IST
Japan, South Korea hold export talks, seek dispute solution
Image Credit: Flickr

Senior officials from Japan and South Korea were holding talks Monday on high-tech exports for the first time since Tokyo tightened controls on South Korean semiconductor parts earlier this year. The director-general level meeting was taking place in Tokyo between Yoichi Iida of Japan's Trade Control Department and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Ho-hyeon. The two officials shook hands at the beginning of the talks, though they made no opening remarks to the media.

A meeting of this level had not been held in more than three years. Japan in July tightened trade controls on South Korea materials used in smartphones, television screens and other high-tech products, citing national security concerns. Japan also downgraded South Korea a month later from a list of preferential trade partners.

South Korea has demanded Japan reverse the measures, saying Tokyo has weaponized export controls in retaliation for South Korean court rulings demanding Japanese companies pay compensation to former Korean laborers over their treatment during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Tokyo has pressed Seoul to stick with a 1965 agreement in resolving their dispute over wartime Korean laborers, criticizing the court decisions a violation to international law.

Japan's trade curbs against South Korea have led to subsequent retaliatory measures that spilled into the area of national security, with Seoul threatening to abandon a key military intelligence sharing pact with Tokyo. The pact was saved just hours before its expiration in November, following Washington's repeated pressure and with Tokyo agreeing to resume export control talks requested by Seoul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya Airways names new acting CEO effective January 1 -statement

Kenya Airways has named Allan Kilavuka as its new acting Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st following the resignation of its current head in May, the airline said on Monday.Kilavuka is the CEO of Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet...

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow and...

Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year

Shanghai, Dec 16 AFP Kento Momota was banned from badminton for gambling in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and the Japanese has enjoyed one of the most successful years in the sports history. Momota has cleaned up in mens badminton over the pas...

SC directs Centre, states to appoint information commissioners in CIC, SICs within 3 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the state to appoint within three months information commissioners in the Central Information Commission and State Information Commissions and said there was a need to evolve guidelines t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019