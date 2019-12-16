France pensions reform tsar resigns - source
The French government's High Commissioner for Pensions Jean-Paul Delevoye has resigned, a source close to him said on Monday.
Le Monde newspaper was first to report that Delevoye had resigned following a string of media reports about positions that he had held while being a cabinet member without declaring them publicly.
