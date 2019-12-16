Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court orders Indian-origin drug dealer to pay back 50,000 pounds

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:09 IST
UK court orders Indian-origin drug dealer to pay back 50,000 pounds

A UK court has ordered an Indian-origin drug dealer to pay back 50,000 pounds accrued from a plot to flood the streets with illegal drugs. Ravindra Modha had a confiscation order imposed on him under the UK's Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) by Leicester Crown Court last Friday. The order allows police to take assets and cash from criminals who have benefitted financially from their criminality.

Modha, 57, was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment after being found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine in March last year. Paul Wenlock, from Leicestershire Police's Economic Crime Unit (ECU), said: "Modha was involved in a plot to import drugs on a very large scale – including cocaine with a street value of 9.6 million pounds and a kilogram of heroin with a street value of 316,000 pounds.

"He as able to make a vast sum of money from his crimes – and this is something we will always look to rectify following the conviction of offenders." Four other men involved in the plot were also sentenced for their crimes following an investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit last year.

"We rely on public help to gather information. Anyone living a lavish lifestyle, not going to work but buying things they seemingly can't afford, are always likely to arouse suspicion," added Wenlock. On Friday, the court ordered that Modha payback 50,000 pounds.

Any assets belonging to Modha will also be sold to recoup the money and any outstanding amounts will need to be paid from any hidden assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019