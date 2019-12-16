UK court orders Indian-origin drug dealer to pay back 50,000 pounds

A UK court has ordered an Indian-origin drug dealer to pay back 50,000 pounds accrued from a plot to flood the streets with illegal drugs. Ravindra Modha had a confiscation order imposed on him under the UK's Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) by Leicester Crown Court last Friday. The order allows police to take assets and cash from criminals who have benefitted financially from their criminality.

Modha, 57, was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment after being found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine in March last year. Paul Wenlock, from Leicestershire Police's Economic Crime Unit (ECU), said: "Modha was involved in a plot to import drugs on a very large scale – including cocaine with a street value of 9.6 million pounds and a kilogram of heroin with a street value of 316,000 pounds.

"He as able to make a vast sum of money from his crimes – and this is something we will always look to rectify following the conviction of offenders." Four other men involved in the plot were also sentenced for their crimes following an investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit last year.

"We rely on public help to gather information. Anyone living a lavish lifestyle, not going to work but buying things they seemingly can't afford, are always likely to arouse suspicion," added Wenlock. On Friday, the court ordered that Modha payback 50,000 pounds.

Any assets belonging to Modha will also be sold to recoup the money and any outstanding amounts will need to be paid from any hidden assets.

