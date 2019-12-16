Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt

Gary (US), Dec 16 (AP) A shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said. Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence about 1 am Monday found the wounded boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. The child's 27-year-old mother was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm and suffering a graze wound to her face.

The Lake County Coroner's office identified the boy as Tory'on Dukes and said he was shot in the upper body while in bed. His death has been ruled a homicide. Police have not released details on what might have led to the shooting in the city about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

Gary Cmdr Jack Hamady said three other children were in the house at the time of the shooting. He said in a news release that the shooting remains under investigation but “at this time, it appears someone from outside the residence fired several shots into the residence." (AP) NSA

